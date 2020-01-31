Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.14. 1,267,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.06. Chubb has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.