Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,723,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,495,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

NYSE:CHH traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $105.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,680 shares of company stock worth $1,893,382. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

