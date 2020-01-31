Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $830.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $890.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $831.71.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $13.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $866.55. The company had a trading volume of 44,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,307. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $519.09 and a one year high of $888.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $851.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $813.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

