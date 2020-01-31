China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Short Interest Up 14.8% in January

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CHA traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. China Telecom has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of China Telecom by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Telecom by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of China Telecom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Telecom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

