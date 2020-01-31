Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chewy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE CHWY traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,747. Chewy has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $5,492,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

