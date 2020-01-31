Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 514.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,799. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

