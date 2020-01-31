Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $5,142,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Charter Communications by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $23.81 on Friday, hitting $516.79. The company had a trading volume of 76,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,566. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $319.30 and a 52 week high of $517.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.18.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.