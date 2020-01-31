Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 339,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,833. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

