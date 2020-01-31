Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Insider Acquires £551,255.60 in Stock

Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Richard King bought 176,120 shares of Character Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 313 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £551,255.60 ($725,145.49).

CCT opened at GBX 307 ($4.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. Character Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 262 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 600 ($7.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 381.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 409.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Character Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

