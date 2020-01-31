Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

CIA stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.17. 605,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,867. The company has a market cap of $918.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$3.15.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$160.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.10 million. Analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

