CGI (NYSE:GIB) Announces Earnings Results

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. CGI had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.09. 4,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

