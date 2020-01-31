Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. 3,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $30.82.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

In other news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $192,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $197,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $100,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $590,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.