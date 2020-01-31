Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $24.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Shares of CSFL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,959. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06. Centerstate Bank has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 95.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 134,212 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 761.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.