Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,182.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Signition LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 21.1% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

CDEV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,311,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,135. The firm has a market cap of $924.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. Research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

