Centauri (CTX) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $39,485.00 and $174.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $548.00 or 0.05794008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025236 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00128717 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034313 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,919,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,174,999 coins. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

