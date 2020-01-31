CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Trading 5.4% Higher

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.91, 124,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 292,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $591.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.63). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $156.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 562.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,460,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

