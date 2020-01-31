Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Celestica also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,026. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.17.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

