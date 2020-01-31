CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $4,157.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinsuper, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.03 or 0.05804287 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025168 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128672 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00034131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002459 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

