CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.83. 975,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,820. CDW has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 606,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

