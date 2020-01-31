CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut CBL & Associates Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.27.

Shares of CBL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. CBL & Associates Properties has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.61.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 320,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 165,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 551,062 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 625.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 138,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.