CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. CBL & Associates Properties posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBL. ValuEngine downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.27.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 270,395 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,946,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 219,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 632,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 551,062 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 28,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,905. CBL & Associates Properties has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $152.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

