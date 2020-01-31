Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $7.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.25. 102,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.76. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $227.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

