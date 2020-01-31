Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

