Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Up 7%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.28, approximately 1,925,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,120,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.30 million, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $466,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,861,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $6,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

