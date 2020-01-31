Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 111.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

CASA has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 363,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,196. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $335.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,353,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 696,815 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 276,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 808,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

