Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.11, approximately 999,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 832,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

TAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $264.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,355,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,580 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after buying an additional 277,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.