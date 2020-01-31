CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.57.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 49,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,353. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after acquiring an additional 346,085 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 633,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 36,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CareDx by 50.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 209,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 374,897 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

See Also: Straddles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.