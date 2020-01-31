Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 3,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $275.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In related news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,827.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

