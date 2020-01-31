Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Shares Up 3.4%

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15, 853,305 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE)

Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.

