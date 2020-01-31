CannaOne Technologies (CNSX:CNNA) Shares Up 6.1%

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (CNSX:CNNA)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 42,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of CannaOne Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Get CannaOne Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37.

CannaOne Technologies Inc develops and markets various digital tools to service various segments for the cannabis industry in Canada. It offers BloomKit, a solution for cannabis vendors and producers to manage various aspects of their business from customer acquisition to logistics; and GreenMachine, a data engine that collects and amalgamates cannabis industry data from BloomKit users and converts it into actionable intelligence.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for CannaOne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaOne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.