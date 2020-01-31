Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $397.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $349.00 to $397.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.92. 13,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,325. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $269.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.