Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.06.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,191. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$30.01 and a 52 week high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.92.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.82, for a total value of C$2,208,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,790,700.36. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total transaction of C$750,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,117,861.89. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,000 shares of company stock worth $11,841,260.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

