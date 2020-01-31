Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Reduced by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,408,000 after buying an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,354,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,662,000 after buying an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,610,000 after buying an additional 45,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after buying an additional 293,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 334,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.33. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

