Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNI. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.69.

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.14. 1,089,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,198. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $91.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

