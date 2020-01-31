Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Just Eat (LON:JE)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Just Eat from GBX 903 ($11.88) to GBX 901 ($11.85) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) target price on Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Just Eat to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 1,018 ($13.39) in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 784.65 ($10.32).

Get Just Eat alerts:

Shares of Just Eat stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 866 ($11.39). 937,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Just Eat has a twelve month low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 848.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 746.60.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.