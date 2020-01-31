Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $12.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

