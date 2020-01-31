Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.08

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $10.77. Cameco shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 669,194 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$303.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

