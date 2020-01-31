Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

NYSE:CPT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.39. 34,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,040. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $95.09 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

