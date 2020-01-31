Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Imperial Capital

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.69.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 34,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

