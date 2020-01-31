Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of CAL stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,845. The company has a market cap of $807.05 million, a P/E ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. Caleres has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.97 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Caleres by 5,789.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Caleres by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.