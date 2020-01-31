Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 589,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.