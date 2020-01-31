C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

