C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.
