Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BFST. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens raised Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of BFST stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.78. 13,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,982. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 66.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

