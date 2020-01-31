Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives $27.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.65. 2,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $336.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.23. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $25.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

