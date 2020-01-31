Burst (BURST) Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Coinroom, Upbit and Livecoin. Burst has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $16,911.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,080,627,115 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinroom, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.