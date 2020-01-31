Buckingham Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Buckingham Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $180.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAFM. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sanderson Farms from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.30.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.69. The company had a trading volume of 397,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,800. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 0.75. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $111.77 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.97.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.