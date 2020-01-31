Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

BRO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $45.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 669.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,315 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,531 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 670.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $30,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 434,501 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

