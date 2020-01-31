Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.81

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.78, with a volume of 233209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,519,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,303,000 after buying an additional 336,013 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 638,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,688,000 after buying an additional 167,694 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,847,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,801,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2,170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 124,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 119,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 674,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,477,000 after buying an additional 90,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

