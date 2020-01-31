Brokers Offer Predictions for Veritex Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.03. 3,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.54. Veritex has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 434,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,700 shares of company stock valued at $814,962 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Veritex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 8.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

