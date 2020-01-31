Brokerages Set Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Price Target at GBX 706.25

Shares of Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 695 ($9.14).

SNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Sanne Group alerts:

Shares of Sanne Group stock opened at GBX 611 ($8.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.33 million and a PE ratio of 67.14. Sanne Group has a 12 month low of GBX 446.50 ($5.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 662.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 597.42.

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.